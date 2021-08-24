SandJam 2021 postponed until next year due to COVID-19 cases in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - SandJam, a rock concert series in Panama City Beach, has been postponed until next year.

Organizers of the event say this is due to the “ongoing public health emergency caused by current COVID-19 cases in Bay County... and across the country.”

SandJam was scheduled for October 1st-3rd. The event will be September 30th - October 2nd, 2022, at Frank Brown Park.

Organizers say passes purchased for this year’s festival will be refunded.

Headliners for the concert series were The Killers, Shinedown, and AJR.

