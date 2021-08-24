Advertisement

SandJam 2021 postponed until next year due to COVID-19 cases in Bay County

SandJam, a rock concert series in Panama City Beach, has been postponed until next year.
SandJam, a rock concert series in Panama City Beach, has been postponed until next year.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - SandJam, a rock concert series in Panama City Beach, has been postponed until next year.

Organizers of the event say this is due to the “ongoing public health emergency caused by current COVID-19 cases in Bay County... and across the country.”

SandJam was scheduled for October 1st-3rd. The event will be September 30th - October 2nd, 2022, at Frank Brown Park.

Organizers say passes purchased for this year’s festival will be refunded.

Headliners for the concert series were The Killers, Shinedown, and AJR.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials said a cause has been determined in a house fire that left one person dead on...
Update: Panama City fire officials determine cause of fatal house fire
Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford issues a message to residents after a suspect attempts to break...
Suspect attempts to break into Sheriff Tommy Ford’s personal vehicle
Located at the Bay County Fairgrounds, located at 2230 15th Street in Panama City.
High-risk qualifications for new antibody treatment in Bay County
Springfield Police Department is looking for an alleged cell phone thief.
Springfield Police Department search for alleged cell phone thief
A bicyclist involved in a crash with a pickup truck, back on August 15, has died.
Bicyclist dies in collision with pickup truck

Latest News

Public Works Director Craig Drake points to a buoy marking the distance from the shoreline...
Lake DeFuniak opening up for swimming for first time since 1964
The new exhibit teaches visitors about how air moves.
New exhibit at WonderWorks teaches visitors about something they can’t live without
Suspect charged with Murder.
Suspect charged with murder in Crestview
New Exhibit at Wonderworks
WonerWorks Totally Tubular Exhibit