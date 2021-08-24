Advertisement

Suspect charged with murder in Crestview

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Crestview Police Department said Johnny Lee Akins Jr., 37, has been charged with murder in connection to an incident that occurred on Saturday, August 21st.

According to the press release during the incident, Akins allegedly shot and killed James D. Matthews, 42, of Holt before they said he transported the victim from a home on East Walnut Avenue in Crestview to Escambia County.

Officials said they later discovered the home partially on fire. Law enforcement said they were called to the scene where they made contact with Akins. We’re told they detained him after allegedly finding drugs in plain view in the vehicle he was driving.

Law enforcement said they did a further search and found Matthews dead inside the trunk of the car.

Akins was taken to the Escambia County Jail where he’s been charged in the murder.

Officials said bond was denied and Akins is awaiting extradition back to Okaloosa County.

