Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s another slightly active morning with as some overnight storms moved through, now out in the Gulf. We’ll see a few more kick up through the morning largely along or southeast of Hwy231 again. However, most of NWFL will catch a chance at a midday or afternoon storm as well. So go ahead and keep the umbrella handy today.

Otherwise, it’s another warm and humid summery morning out the door so dress appropriately. We’ll manage to get some sunshine early on today to warm temperatures quickly. Highs today reach the low 90s for most with a heat index creeping over 100°.

The same stalled out boundary, that was to our north yesterday, has slid a little further south today. It’ll combine with daytime heating and the sea breeze to help create showers or thunderstorms as soon as we start heating up this morning. They’ll be widely scattered across the Panhandle into the midday and afternoon before quieting down some into the evening, especially after sunset.

The warm waters of the Gulf and on shore flow tonight could create a few more coastal storms overnight. We’ll see them once again become widespread and scattered throughout our Wednesday. As the stalled out boundary lifts north tomorrow, we should wind up with more coverage of rain across the Panhandle.

The pattern returns to a more summery type hit or miss afternoon chance by the late week with otherwise hot, humid and partly sunny skies.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with scattered storms developing across the Panhandle throughout the day. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index in the triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a likely rain chance for most through Wednesday before rain chances back off to a more hit or miss chance by the late week and weekend.

