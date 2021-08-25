Advertisement

Body found on Crestview property

Testing is being done on a body found in Crestview to identify the remains.
Testing is being done on a body found in Crestview to identify the remains.
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body in a shallow grave on a property in Crestview Wednesday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigators and crime scene technicians reportedly dug the body up on Chapperal Street.

The body is believed to be an adult male. Additional testing and an autopsy are being done to identify the remains.

