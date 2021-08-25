Burglar tries to break into the car of Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A notable name in Bay County had quite the night when his car was targeted by a would-be burglar.

Getting a ring camera alert at 3 A.M. that someone is in your yard is not the wake-up call most people want.

“A subject had checked my wife’s door handle and my handle on my work vehicle,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

The ring camera video shows the would-be car burglar targeting the cars early Monday morning but was scared off by the motion light.

“They go skulk around these neighborhoods at night and try door handles,” said Ford.

Something he said is a continual problem in the county.

In July alone, Ford said there were 240 reported vehicle burglaries.

“In the summertime, we typically see an uptick. We have schools out and it’s something we frequently see juveniles participate in that type of criminal activity,” said Ford.

Ford says his purpose for posting about this on Facebook is because 99% of burglaries can be stopped simply by locking your car doors.

“It’s important to lock your car door and we say that over and over again and I think this just kind of proves the point,” said Ford.

A point Ford wants to make no matter who you are or what neighborhood you live in.

“If you think you live in a neighborhood that that doesn’t happen, because I have a fairly safe neighborhood, it can happen to you,” said Ford.

And if it does happen to you, Ford said you should be prepared with cameras.

“That would help us do our job by capturing the evidence we need, a picture of the person doing it. Also, alerting the homeowner who can then alert law enforcement,” said Ford.

An alert that is better at 3 A.M. than having valuables stolen out of your car.

Ford joked that he wanted to introduce himself to the car burglar.

“I did say that I wanted to go out and meet him and I would’ve loved to and I did jump up and go out, but I’m a police officer,” said Ford.

Ford wants to remind people if this does happen to you, it’s safest to call 9-1-1 than to go outside.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.