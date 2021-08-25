Advertisement

Faith leaders join call for school mask mandates

By Jake Stofan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - More than a million Florida students are currently attending school under a mask mandate with no parental opt-out, as the governor and Department of Education continue to ramp up pressure on the districts out of compliance.

A group of faith leaders gathered Tuesday to plead with the Governor to reverse course.

In the capital county, there have been two pediatric COVID deaths over the course of a month.

It led the school district to remove the ability to opt-out of its mask mandate and faith leaders to join the push for universal masking in schools.

“We firmly believe that the right thing is to allow local governments to make their decisions,” said Reverend Dr. RB Holmes with Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Joined by other community leaders, they called directly on the governor to end his battle with school districts that have gone forward with mandates with no parental opt-out.

“Governor DeSantis, stop being a bully. Stop being a bully, stop putting politics before our children, stop putting politics before our families,” said Leon County ACLU President Mutaqee Akbar.

They also want the Governor to once again declare a state of emergency.

“I think the numbers are there to justify a state of emergency. Allowing local governments to be able to make decisions that they think are in the best interest of their people,” said Holmes.

School board members in the first two districts to defy the opt-out requirement are expected to lose their paychecks, but so far, no penalties for the six others that joined them have been approved.

And the religious leaders here said they’re happy the federal government has offered to make up any financial penalties districts incur over the masking issue.

“Thank God the federal government is gonna make them whole and I think that’s a good thing,” said Holmes.

Texas’ governor recently allowed local mask mandates to stay in place as the issue is litigated in the courts.

Despite multiple lawsuits in Florida, the Governor has refused to back down.

A ruling on a lawsuit brought by parents against Florida’s mask-optional mandate is expected Thursday.

Most Read

Fire officials said a cause has been determined in a house fire that left one person dead on...
Update: Panama City fire officials determine cause of fatal house fire
Located at the Bay County Fairgrounds, located at 2230 15th Street in Panama City.
High-risk qualifications for new antibody treatment in Bay County
Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford issues a message to residents after a suspect attempts to break...
Suspect attempts to break into Sheriff Tommy Ford’s personal vehicle
Springfield Police Department is looking for an alleged cell phone thief.
Springfield Police Department search for alleged cell phone thief
A bicyclist involved in a crash with a pickup truck, back on August 15, has died.
Bicyclist dies in collision with pickup truck

Latest News

The county has had several conceptual ideas of how to use that property for a large-scale...
Walton County commissioners approve conceptual plan for Grayton Beach Transit Facility
The idea is to place baskets in front of beach accesses to encourage the public to pick up...
Walton County commissioners approve a pilot program for “beach baskets”
The project ultimately stretches the beaches out, giving locals and visitors more space to...
First time PCB reourishment project extends through St. Andrews State Park
The ring camera video shows none other than Ford's car almost getting broken into early Monday...
Burglar tries to break into the car of Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.