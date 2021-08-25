Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot provides large increase in antibodies, company says

Johnson & Johnson said booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine produce a 900% increase in...
Johnson & Johnson said booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine produce a 900% increase in antibodies.(Source: Johnson & Johnson via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It looks like booster shots could be recommended for people who got Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said people in Phase 2 studies who received boosters six months after the initial dose showed a ninefold increase in antibodies compared with a month after the first shot.

That data comes days after the Biden administration recommended booster shots for people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Recipients of those shots become eligible for a booster eight months after receiving their second dose.

Health officials believe immunity from the vaccines eventually starts to wane, leaving recipients more vulnerable to infection if they don’t get boosters.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine came out in February, a couple of months after the Pfizer and Moderna versions.

The first people to receive it are just now starting to hit the six-month mark.

About 14 million Americans have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials said a cause has been determined in a house fire that left one person dead on...
Update: Panama City fire officials determine cause of fatal house fire
Located at the Bay County Fairgrounds, located at 2230 15th Street in Panama City.
High-risk qualifications for new antibody treatment in Bay County
Public Works Director Craig Drake points to a buoy marking the distance from the shoreline...
Lake DeFuniak opening up for swimming for first time since 1964
Suspect charged with Murder.
Suspect charged with murder in Crestview
The Graceville Police Department is looking for Allonte Jacquez Bellamy after police say he...
Graceville Police Department searching for a person of interest

Latest News

Part of a plane's wing was stuck in the back of Victoria Roberts' vehicle.
Grandmother, granddaughter describe plane hitting their vehicle
West Bay Elementary Principal discusses the importance of not sending kids to school sick and...
Local principal discusses Covid reminders
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Singapore Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Harris is on a...
US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip
During a press conference at the US embassy in Vietnam, VP Harris answered a question regarding...
Harris takes a question on potential Havana syndrome incident