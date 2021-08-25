Advertisement

Lynn Haven residents express concerns over stormwater flooding issues

Several residents voiced their concerns over growing community problems -- severe flooding and the ongoing stormwater issue.(CITY OF LYNN HAVEN)
By Tony Reese
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Emotions poured out from several Lynn Haven residents during Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

Several residents voiced their concerns about severe flooding and the ongoing stormwater issue.

Many adamantly expressed how they have experienced massive flooding following the recent heavy rainfalls and expressed worries over the increase in property taxes that will come with the new stormwater plan. City officials say they’re looking into the issues with the cost.

The Stormwater Rate Resolution has been talked about in city meetings and workshops. Letters from the city were also sent to residents to explain the costs. The cost will be added to people’s property tax.

”I believe we made a good decision in moving forward with the stormwater assessment, certainly none of us want to charge any additional fees for stormwater, but we do want to help alleviate the problem that we have with flooding,” Mayor Jesse Nelson said.

Nelson would like people to know this is not something that can take place immediately but will help in the long run.

”It’s not a problem that we can solve overnight. But, if we continue to implement the plan that we have in place. Continue to assess the stormwater in our area. Then I think we can do a great job trying to alleviate some of the stress that’s in our city from the flooding, as well as just from the emotions of what goes on with stormwater at the time,” Nelson said.

The board voted 4 to 1 to pass the resolution.

