New compressor makes firefighting more efficient

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of DeFuniak Springs has announced the purchase of a new $52,000 compressor for the DeFuniak Springs Fire Department. According to the news release, fire officials purchased the new compressor with fire impact fees that were collected the past fiscal year.

The compressor is used to refill large tanks from which firefighters can refill their individual tanks. According to DeFuniak Springs Fire Chief Ross Sheffield, the DeFuniak Springs Fire Department has had to rely on Argyle, Liberty and Walton County Fire Rescue to refill their tanks after every call to a fire. He says “Now, we no longer have to travel to those departments to refill our tanks which have taken precious time away from our personnel, not to mention the miles added to our vehicles to refill tanks to be ready for the next call.”

Fire Chief Ross Sheffield and the DeFuniak Springs Fire Department offer the use of the new compressor to all county departments and express their appreciation to the Argyle, Liberty and Walton County Fire District for their assistance with filling their oxygen tanks over the years.

