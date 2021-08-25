Panama City woman faces charges after allegedly defrauding her workplace

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman has been arrested for allegedly falsifying information to get paid time off from work.

According to the Panama City Police Department, Hannah Kathryn Frith, 33, gave her employer forged doctor’s notes that claimed she had various medical conditions that prevented her from working in an office, and instead, said that she could only work from home on a limited basis.

Over a 15-month period, authorities said Frith gave doctor’s notes for a high-risk pregnancy, pregnancy with twins, a shunt placed in her brain, two emergency surgeries, and a cesarean section birth. According to PCPD, when investigators looked into the medical agencies where Frith claimed to have been a patient, in nearly every case she was never actually a patient. They also said the pregnancies were fake.

Frith used all her designated time off work, but colleagues donated their time off to her. Her employer allegedly provided additional benefits that totaled more than $17,000.

Frith was arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail. She has been charged with grand theft and scheme to defraud.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.