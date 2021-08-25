Passenger traffic expected to slow down at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a busy summer here in Panama City Beach, and that traffic could be seen at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

July was another record-breaking month for the airport. Last month alone, 203,000 passengers traveled through the terminal.

But, as summer comes to an end and students return to school, officials say they are seeing a “summer softening.” This slow down isn’t seen as a negative, though. It will allow for staff to regroup and prepare for the holidays.

“We’re kind of looking at that opportunity as an opportunity to take a breath,” Parker McClellan, the Executive Director of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, said. “Let everybody maybe take a day off. There’s a lot of people that haven’t had any time off. We want to encourage that and make sure that we’re fresh and continue to put forth the product that everyone has come to expect at the airport.”

Airport officials say the pandemic has done one thing and it has put Panama City Beach on many people’s radar to visit.

