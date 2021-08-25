Advertisement

Passenger traffic expected to slow down at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport passenger numbers expected to decline as summer...
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport passenger numbers expected to decline as summer comes to an end.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a busy summer here in Panama City Beach, and that traffic could be seen at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

July was another record-breaking month for the airport. Last month alone, 203,000 passengers traveled through the terminal.

But, as summer comes to an end and students return to school, officials say they are seeing a “summer softening.” This slow down isn’t seen as a negative, though. It will allow for staff to regroup and prepare for the holidays.

“We’re kind of looking at that opportunity as an opportunity to take a breath,” Parker McClellan, the Executive Director of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, said. “Let everybody maybe take a day off. There’s a lot of people that haven’t had any time off. We want to encourage that and make sure that we’re fresh and continue to put forth the product that everyone has come to expect at the airport.”

Airport officials say the pandemic has done one thing and it has put Panama City Beach on many people’s radar to visit.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials said a cause has been determined in a house fire that left one person dead on...
Update: Panama City fire officials determine cause of fatal house fire
Located at the Bay County Fairgrounds, located at 2230 15th Street in Panama City.
High-risk qualifications for new antibody treatment in Bay County
Public Works Director Craig Drake points to a buoy marking the distance from the shoreline...
Lake DeFuniak opening up for swimming for first time since 1964
Suspect charged with Murder.
Suspect charged with murder in Crestview
The Graceville Police Department is looking for Allonte Jacquez Bellamy after police say he...
Graceville Police Department searching for a person of interest

Latest News

Locals spoke at Tuesday's Lynn Haven City Commission Meeting about their concerns about the...
Lynn Haven Stormwater Rate Resolution
Several residents voiced their concerns over growing community problems -- severe flooding and...
Lynn Haven residents express concerns over stormwater flooding issues
West Bay Elementary Principal discusses the importance of not sending kids to school sick and...
Local principal discusses Covid reminders
The DeFuniak Springs Fire Department purchases new $52,000 compressor to refill oxygen tanks.
New compressor makes firefighting more efficient