Walton County commissioners approve conceptual plan for Grayton Beach Transit Facility

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - About five years ago, Walton County purchased a 7-acre parcel of land off of highway 283. It is currently being used for a tram system through areas in Grayton Beach.

At a meeting Tuesday, Walton County commissioners approved the design for the “Grayton Parking Project”, a plan for the Grayton Beach Transit Facility.

The county has had several conceptual ideas of how to use that property for a large-scale public transportation system, but no plans.

The approval is the first step to making that a reality.

This design will have a paved surface parking lot, with a restroom attached to a public transportation building and indoor and outdoor waiting areas.

“So this is a key component, a central hub for a north-south public transportation terminal and east-west central hub. And because of the congestion we experience on the roadways, not enough available parking, there needs to be a viable public transportation system that people will use,” Walton County TDC Beach Operations Director Brian Kellenberger said.

Kellenberger said this is just a start for now. But this step is a key component for expanding the transportation system in the future.

There are other properties in this plan that are coming, it is just going to take some time.

