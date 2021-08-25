Advertisement

Walton County commissioners approve conceptual plan for Grayton Beach Transit Facility

The county has had several conceptual ideas of how to use that property for a large-scale...
The county has had several conceptual ideas of how to use that property for a large-scale public transportation system, but no plans.(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - About five years ago, Walton County purchased a 7-acre parcel of land off of highway 283. It is currently being used for a tram system through areas in Grayton Beach.

At a meeting Tuesday, Walton County commissioners approved the design for the “Grayton Parking Project”, a plan for the Grayton Beach Transit Facility.

The county has had several conceptual ideas of how to use that property for a large-scale public transportation system, but no plans.

The approval is the first step to making that a reality.

This design will have a paved surface parking lot, with a restroom attached to a public transportation building and indoor and outdoor waiting areas.

“So this is a key component, a central hub for a north-south public transportation terminal and east-west central hub. And because of the congestion we experience on the roadways, not enough available parking, there needs to be a viable public transportation system that people will use,” Walton County TDC Beach Operations Director Brian Kellenberger said.

Kellenberger said this is just a start for now. But this step is a key component for expanding the transportation system in the future.

There are other properties in this plan that are coming, it is just going to take some time.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials said a cause has been determined in a house fire that left one person dead on...
Update: Panama City fire officials determine cause of fatal house fire
Located at the Bay County Fairgrounds, located at 2230 15th Street in Panama City.
High-risk qualifications for new antibody treatment in Bay County
Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford issues a message to residents after a suspect attempts to break...
Suspect attempts to break into Sheriff Tommy Ford’s personal vehicle
Springfield Police Department is looking for an alleged cell phone thief.
Springfield Police Department search for alleged cell phone thief
A bicyclist involved in a crash with a pickup truck, back on August 15, has died.
Bicyclist dies in collision with pickup truck

Latest News

The idea is to place baskets in front of beach accesses to encourage the public to pick up...
Walton County commissioners approve a pilot program for “beach baskets”
The project ultimately stretches the beaches out, giving locals and visitors more space to...
First time PCB reourishment project extends through St. Andrews State Park
The ring camera video shows none other than Ford's car almost getting broken into early Monday...
Burglar tries to break into the car of Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.
Parents seeking to throw out the state’s ban on mask mandates rested their case Tuesday.
Parents seeking to throw out Florida’s ban on mask mandates rest their case