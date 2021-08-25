Advertisement

Walton County commissioners approve a pilot program for “beach baskets”

The idea is to place baskets in front of beach accesses to encourage the public to pick up trash on the beach.(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As part of an initiative to keep the beaches in Walton County free of litter, Walton County Board of County Commissioners approved Hannah Smiths proposal to start a pilot program for “beach baskets”.

The idea is to place baskets in front of beach accesses to encourage the public to pick up trash on the beach.

Walton County Beach Operation will work with Smith to get a pilot station in place at Grayton Beach. During the pilot, Beach Operations Director Brian Kellenberger will help Smith report on the effectiveness of the program.

“It can be a good program. A lot of it is going to depend on how the general public accepts it, uses it, how they keep the beach clean,” Kellengberger said.

If proven successful, more beach baskets will be added to beach accesses. The initial setup cost up for the beach baskets has already been covered. If it expands it will be funded through the Beach Operations budget.

