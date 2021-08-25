Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a little active on radar once again this morning with scattered storms around the coast. Lets take the umbrellas today as these few and far between coastal showers or thunderstorms will turn numerous across NWFL today.

Otherwise, it’s another warm and humid start. Temperatures and dew points are largely in the mid 70s for a summery sultry start. A bit of sunshine mixes with clouds and a few showers this morning. We’ll only be able to warm into the upper 80s today before more storms develop to at least keep the heat of the day down.

A weak boundary is lifting out of the Panhandle to our north today, and as it does so it will combine with daytime heating, as well as, the sea breeze to develop numerous scattered storms. They’ll start picking up in numbers by the late morning and remain widely scattered across NWFL throughout the rest of the day.

The good news is this boundary will start to fall apart tonight to our north. With the lack of support from the front on Thursday, we’ll rely solely on daytime heating and the sea breeze to get us back into a more typical summery pattern of rain. From Thursday into the weekend we’ll see a small chance for a stray shower in the morning and then a few afternoon hit or miss storms mainly away from the coast in the afternoons.

The only change to this forecast could come from the Tropics...

While we’re watching several areas for likely develop into the end of the week and weekend, only one could make it into the Gulf, Invest 99L in the Caribbean. Most guidance takes the storm toward the Western Gulf which is good news as of right now. However, any movement closer to the Central Gulf could increase our rain chances into the weekend and next week.

As of right now, that is highly dependent on a track of a storm that has not yet developed in the Caribbean. Stay tuned!

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies turn stormy throughout the day as numerous scattered storms develop across the Panhandle. Highs today only top out in the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a more typical summery setup for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.