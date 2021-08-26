Advertisement

Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar...
Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, and Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf in Port St. Joe are seeing a slight decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.(WJHG/WECP)
By Jacquelyn Kisic
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, and Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf in Port St. Joe are seeing a slight decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Updated Thursday, there are a total of 136 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the three Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Bay, Walton, and Gulf Counties. That’s down from August 19th, when there were 154 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Ninety-three percent of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Officials with the hospitals say of the COVID-19 patients coming for care, including visits to the Emergency Department, 54 percent are under age 50. This means that more than half of patients visiting the hospitals are under 50.

Hospital leaders say the health and safety of Ascension Sacred Heart patients and the community remains their top priority. They cannot stress enough to the community the importance of getting vaccinated. They believe the approved COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective. The benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects of the possible damage of COVID-19.

They say everyone in our local community plays a critical role in keeping everyone safe from this virus. The most effective ways of protecting each other are to wear masks and get vaccinated to protect yourself and your loved ones.

