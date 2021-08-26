Advertisement

Bay County Chamber of Commerce is working to guide local businesses through COVID struggles

By Dani Travis
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The spike in COVID-19 cases has caused a lot of uncertainty for Bay County businesses.

But the Chamber Of Commerce wants to help local businesses navigate through the pandemic.

The Chamber held a special seminar Wednesday to give business owners the chance to get answers to legal questions.

“I think there was a real interest among the business community for information about the COVID crisis and what’s to come,” Attorney Robert Jackson said.

COVID crisis questions from compensation, to staffing, and the ever-changing regulations.

“Can you require a vaccine? Can you require masks? What can you do to require testing?” Attorney Julia Maddalena said.

Legal questions surrounding COVID impacts on your business were answered by attorneys from Hand Arendall Harrison Sale.

“The answer is yes, you could require your employees to get vaccines,” said Maddalena.

But the real question is, should you require this?

“You’re not only thinking about safety, your own business, you’re thinking about what your customers need and want and so it is complex,” said Maddalena.

In the end, the professionals want business owners to do what they feel is right for their individual businesses.

“I emphasized that employers should be flexible and resilient and try to follow their policies. That they do actually have a lot of control in how they handle their employment situations,” said Jackson.

Control also discussed through the state’s laws regarding COVID liability. They said there have been progressive steps taken by the governor and the legislature.

“They’ve been proactive about enacting legislation to give you civil immunity from COVID-19 personal injury claims,” said Maddalena.

Being proactive, protecting yourself, and looking towards the future is what they hope businesses are certain about.

Jackson said they wanted to hold this event earlier in the year. He adds there wasn’t as much interest then as there is now because of the COVID spike.

