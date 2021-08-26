Bay County jury finds man guilty of robbery, aggravated battery

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County jury found Ivan Perdomo guilty of robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, grand theft motor vehicle, and tampering with a victim or witness.

According to officials, Perdomo was a long-time friend of the victim in this case.

Officials said the victim called the police in reference to an argument with someone else earlier that day. Perdomo was reportedly on parole from previous felony sentences, and because he allegedly knew his parole would be violated, ran from the police. They said he hid in an unknown crawl space under the floor in the victim’s laundry room.

Later, he reportedly came out from the crawl space and attacked the victim with a knife while he was showering. He tied him up and gagged him, before robbing the victim of some of his belongings.

Perdomo then told the victim that if he made a sound prior to him leaving, he would kill him and his sister, who was in the kitchen.

He later fled to Miami and to Texas before being caught with the help of U.S. Marshals.

Perdomo was sentenced to life in prison.

