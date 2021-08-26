Advertisement

Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete

Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking. He allegedly saw 22-year-old Carlos Villaescusa breaking the front windows on his house, and a fight ensued between the two.(Source: LSaloni via Canva)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - A burglary suspect was hospitalized after he was hit in the face with a machete during a fight with a Texas homeowner.

Police say 22-year-old Carlos Villaescusa remains hospitalized after he was injured in a fight with the owner of an El Paso, Texas, house he allegedly burgled.

The homeowner told police he woke up early Wednesday after hearing glass breaking. Armed with a machete, he walked outside and allegedly saw Villaescusa breaking the front windows on his house with a metal rod. He told the suspect to leave, but a fight ensued.

Police say Villaescusa was hit with the machete. He sustained multiple cuts to the face, according to KTSM.

When officers arrived on scene, police say Villaescusa tried to flee but was arrested in a neighbor’s backyard. During the investigation, they discovered he had trespassed into a neighboring home and broke the front window of another.

Villaescusa is charged with burglary, evading arrest, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. He will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility upon his release from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mugshot
Panama City woman faces charges after allegedly defrauding her workplace
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk
Public Works Director Craig Drake points to a buoy marking the distance from the shoreline...
Lake DeFuniak opening up for swimming for first time since 1964
The board voted three to two to make masks optional for all employees on district property...
BDS board members reverse mask mandate for employees
Anyone who ‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one...
Krispy Kreme sweetens its free doughnut deal for vaccinated customers

Latest News

Fire
One person dead after house fire
Thousands have flocked to Kabul’s international airport as they try to flee Taliban-controlled...
West warns of possible attack at Kabul airport amid airlift
A gunman walked into a Miami Beach restaurant and fatally shot a tourist who was protecting his...
Father killed protecting 1-year-old son remembered as hero
There are at least 500 and maybe as many as 1,500 Americans waiting to get out of the country...
As Afghanistan exit deadline nears, what happens next?