Busy month of September for Bay County Public Libraries

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As kids return to school, Bay County Public Libraries are providing great resources for students and their families in the community.

September is Library Card Sign Up Month. You can celebrate this amazing back-to-school resource by getting a library card for all members of your family who would like one. Library cards are FREE to residents of Bay, Gulf, and Liberty Counties and are valid at any library in the system. All you need is a photo ID and proof of residency.

With a library card, you can sign out items like books, DVDs, baking pans, ukuleles, and during September a From Seed to Salad kit.

The kits come fully equipped with different vegetable seeds, gardening tips, and recipes with nutrition facts. There will be a Zoom class to talk more about the kits on Thursday, September 2nd at 12 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. ET. You can register in advance here.

For more information on how to get your hands on a library card or the seed kits, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

