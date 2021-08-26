Advertisement

Discussing school mask mandate, man strips at board meeting to illustrate point

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (CNN) - A man tried to make a point on mask mandates by stripping down to his boxers.

The incident happened at a Dripping Springs Independent School District board meeting on Monday.

James Akers, who said he has a child in the district’s high school, took the mic during the open session to express his thoughts.

He said at work they make him wear a jacket, and he hates it. That’s when he started taking off his clothes piece by piece.

When he got down to his boxers, two security guards were standing close to him.

The moderator told him to put his pants back on if he wanted to comment.

Instead, Akers collected his clothes and returned to the audience.

