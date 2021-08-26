FBI agent facing charges in Franklin County, accused of child sex crime

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An FBI agent who investigates crimes against children is accused of child sex crimes.

Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith announced Thursday an arrest warrant has been issued for FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Harris. Smith says the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint and began the investigation into Harris in February.

Harris, 51, is accused of exposing himself in a lewd and lascivious manner to a 14-year-old while he was on vacation in St. George Island in July 2019.

Smith says Harris is also a full colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves and a West Point Graduate. He says due to the federal agencies and jurisdictions involved, the nature of the complaint made, and the current location of the victims, witnesses, and suspect, the Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General became involved to assist with logistics.

Investigators say evidence shows other felony crimes were committed by Harris. They say they were all of a sexual nature with minors and adults in Louisiana and Texas, five jurisdictions, and three states in all. They say records from Harris’ issued government electronic devices showed Harris claiming his sexual preference to underage females and admitting to things, including the incident on St. George Island.

Harris is currently incarcerated in Louisiana. His charges include indecency with a child and sexual battery.

Investigators say Harris was arrested in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, where a judge declared him “a threat to the public at large” and ordered him to be held without bond. In Texas, he faces charges for crimes that allegedly happened over several years.

