Advertisement

FBI agent facing charges in Franklin County, accused of child sex crime

David Harris is accused of exposing himself to a teenager while on vacation in Franklin County.
David Harris is accused of exposing himself to a teenager while on vacation in Franklin County.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An FBI agent who investigates crimes against children is accused of child sex crimes.

Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith announced Thursday an arrest warrant has been issued for FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Harris. Smith says the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint and began the investigation into Harris in February.

Harris, 51, is accused of exposing himself in a lewd and lascivious manner to a 14-year-old while he was on vacation in St. George Island in July 2019.

Smith says Harris is also a full colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves and a West Point Graduate. He says due to the federal agencies and jurisdictions involved, the nature of the complaint made, and the current location of the victims, witnesses, and suspect, the Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General became involved to assist with logistics.

Investigators say evidence shows other felony crimes were committed by Harris. They say they were all of a sexual nature with minors and adults in Louisiana and Texas, five jurisdictions, and three states in all. They say records from Harris’ issued government electronic devices showed Harris claiming his sexual preference to underage females and admitting to things, including the incident on St. George Island.

Harris is currently incarcerated in Louisiana. His charges include indecency with a child and sexual battery.

Investigators say Harris was arrested in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, where a judge declared him “a threat to the public at large” and ordered him to be held without bond. In Texas, he faces charges for crimes that allegedly happened over several years.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mugshot
Panama City woman faces charges after allegedly defrauding her workplace
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk
Public Works Director Craig Drake points to a buoy marking the distance from the shoreline...
Lake DeFuniak opening up for swimming for first time since 1964
Panama City Police are searching for a missing teen from the Miami area who’s believed to be in...
Missing Miami teen believed to be in Panama City area
The board voted three to two to make masks optional for all employees on district property...
BDS board members reverse mask mandate for employees

Latest News

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar...
Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations
A man was pulled out of a burning home off La Paloma Terrace in Panama City early Thursday...
Fatal Millville House Fire
Local nursing home officials say a potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff members could...
Vaccination requirement worries nursing homes
The judge will issue a ruling on Friday on the lawsuit over the state's mask optional...
Judge to rule on lawsuit challenging Florida mask optional requirement