Advertisement

Gag grouper fall season opens next week

Gag grouper fall season opens September 1st in the Gulf 4-County region
Gag grouper fall season opens September 1st in the Gulf 4-County region(Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)
By Jacquelyn Kisic
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gag grouper fall season opens September 1st in four Gulf of Mexico counties.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officially released important dates regarding gag grouper season. The recreational season in Gulf state waters for Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson, and Taylor Counties will be open for harvest from September 1st through December 31st.

Besides these four counties, all other counties in the Gulf state and federal waters are open till December 31st.

The minimum size limit for gag grouper is 24 inches total length. The daily bag limit is two fish per harvester within the four-grouper aggregate bag limit. Charter captains and crew members will have a zero bag limit.

If planning to fish for gag grouper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler prior to the fishing trip.

To learn more, visit My.FWC.com/SRFS.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mugshot
Panama City woman faces charges after allegedly defrauding her workplace
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk
Public Works Director Craig Drake points to a buoy marking the distance from the shoreline...
Lake DeFuniak opening up for swimming for first time since 1964
Panama City Police are searching for a missing teen from the Miami area who’s believed to be in...
Missing Miami teen believed to be in Panama City area
The board voted three to two to make masks optional for all employees on district property...
BDS board members reverse mask mandate for employees

Latest News

The judge will rule on the mask optional requirement lawsuit on Friday.
Judge to rule on lawsuit challenging Florida mask optional requirement
"If you feel different, you drive different. Drive high, get a DUI."
PCPD is participating in a national enforcement campaign ahead of Labor Day
mugshot
Okaloosa County man is charged with negligent manslaughter
A new traffic light is coming to Chipley.
State Road 79 gets a new traffic signal