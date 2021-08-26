Gag grouper fall season opens next week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gag grouper fall season opens September 1st in four Gulf of Mexico counties.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officially released important dates regarding gag grouper season. The recreational season in Gulf state waters for Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson, and Taylor Counties will be open for harvest from September 1st through December 31st.

Besides these four counties, all other counties in the Gulf state and federal waters are open till December 31st.

The minimum size limit for gag grouper is 24 inches total length. The daily bag limit is two fish per harvester within the four-grouper aggregate bag limit. Charter captains and crew members will have a zero bag limit.

If planning to fish for gag grouper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler prior to the fishing trip.

To learn more, visit My.FWC.com/SRFS.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.