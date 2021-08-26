Advertisement

Lake DeFuniak opening for swimming for the first time since 1964

DeFuniak Springs, Florida
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lake DeFuniak, the gem of DeFuniak Springs has been closed to swimmers for quite some time.

“When it first came to my attention someone said ‘Oh you can’t swim in the lake, what do you mean?’ It’s a $500 fine to swim in the lake. It is a misdemeanor,” Defuniak Springs City Councilman Anthony Vallee said.

It became illegal to swim in the lake in 1964, during the civil rights movement.

“It was a time when we were having some racial difficulties because the integration was finally breaking the ice and it was a little awkward in those years,” DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell said.

So the city decided to close the lake off to all activities for everyone. At the time the city blamed it on bacteria issues in the lake. But if you ask those who remember they say that was just a temporary issue.

“It was a complete and utter shutdown. We lost a tremendous asset I mean this lake is crucial to the founding of this city,” Vallee said.

In 1977, the city reopened the lake to other activities, swimming was not included unless during special events decided on by the city council.

But now almost 60 years later, that ordinance is coming to an end.

“It is really about access and not harming ourselves with unnecessary things that are no longer relevant. We are open for business we are inclusive we are trying to bring in new experiences,” Vallee said.

This weekend will be a time to remember for a lot of DeFuniak Springs citizens.

Come Saturday at 8 a.m. anyone can come down to the lake and swim.

“The council, of course, approved it but it is a big step in the right direction and it is a positive vibe for our city,” DeFuniak Springs City Manager Robert Thompson said.

For some DeFuniak Springs residents, they will be able to dip their toes in Lake DeFuniak once again whenever they want, for others, it’s a brand new experience.

Once the lake opens, swimmers will be able to enjoy it Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to sunset and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It will be open through the rest of September and then close for swimming again until March of next year.

