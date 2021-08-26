Advertisement

Local principal discusses Covid reminders for parents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster sat down with West Bay Elementary School principal Deniece Moss to discuss Covid reminders for parents as kids return to school.

As the Delta variant surges around our area, Moss says children are presenting with different symptoms with the new variant than they were last year.

Moss recommends parents communicate with their children and assess how their children are feeling before sending them to school each day.

Moss says schools are working with students to help them stay on track if they have to quarantine.

