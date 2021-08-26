Local students struggle after recent floodings

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Taking on a load of classes is stressful enough. Adding the recent flooding on top of that can be overwhelming.

“Some of them kind of lost their belongings from floods happening around town. So, there’s just a lot of heightened emotions and stress going on right now,” A. Crawford Mosely High School student counselor Sandra Wolfrom said.

“When you have major things going on in your life outside of school, the last thing you want to do is sit in a geometry class and learn,” A. Crawford Mosely High School Triad Team member Amanda Watson said.

Kids shouldn’t have to worry about having the necessities. But, Wolfrom said some of them are.

“There’s academic demands that kind of have to keep going. And you know if you haven’t had food that morning or you don’t have clothing, or your clothing is wet, it’s a little bit difficult,” Wolfrom said.

Wolfrom said if she sees a child wearing the same rotation of clothes, she reaches out to the Junior League of Panama City Child Service Center. The non-profit works to make sure students have the basic clothes for school. Volunteers fill up brown bags with a couple of pairs of pants, shirts, socks, underwear, and a hygiene kit.

“If you’re able to go to school and have clean clothes, it just removes one more barrier from children being able to get a good solid education,” Child Service Center Chairwoman Janie Boza said.

This is just one of the more physical resources students in need in our area have. Bay District Schools has an entire student wellness Triad Team working to make sure nothing stands between a student and their education.

“That may be helping them if they have attendance issues, if they have mental health concerns, getting them connected with recourses that they need,” Watson said.

But they can’t help if they don’t know something is wrong.

“We don’t want what we call silent suffering. There would be a student who looks completely normal in class but they’re actually internally just really going through a lot of stress,” Wolfrom said.

So don’t be afraid to reach out for help, whether that be a counselor, teacher, or Triad member.

