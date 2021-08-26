Advertisement

Missing Miami teen believed to be in Panama City area

Panama City Police are searching for a missing teen from the Miami area who’s believed to be in...
Panama City Police are searching for a missing teen from the Miami area who’s believed to be in the Panama City area.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are searching for a missing teen from the Miami area who’s believed to be in the Panama City area.

Aneysa Todd, 17, possibly has ties to Panama City.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411.

