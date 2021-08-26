Advertisement

Okaloosa County man is charged with negligent manslaughter

mugshot
mugshot(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOLT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Holt man has been charged with negligent manslaughter following an alleged argument Wednesday night.

According to the suspect, Ronald Norris, 61, he was alone at his home on Wilkerson Bluff Road when he heard his front door open. Norris said he walked to the door armed with a shotgun and found his wife inside the house.

The couple allegedly got into an argument and another man came into the house claiming to be there for the woman’s safety. Norris said he pointed the gun and cocked the hammer at his wife and the other man. He claimed he did this to intimidate the pair and to get them out of the house.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Norris told deputies the victim grabbed and yanked the barrel of the gun, causing it to fire. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

A person who reportedly witnessed the argument through a window said he saw the victim try to push the barrel of the gun away before he heard a gunshot.

