MILLVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after a house fire in Millville. Panama City firefighters responded to the fire on La Paloma Terrace around midnight.

Fire crews say they got the fire quickly under control and pulled the man out of the home, but he did not survive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

