PCPD is participating in a national enforcement campaign ahead of Labor Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is participating in a national enforcement campaign to keep drivers safe this upcoming Labor Day.

Up until Sept. 6, police will be on high alert for impaired driving during the “If you feel different, you drive different. Drive high, get a DUI” campaign.

The campaign was started by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration back in 2018 to raise awareness of drunk and drug-impaired driving.

According to the PCPD, 42% of motorcycle riders who died in a single-vehicle crash in 2019 were drunk.

