Advertisement

Rabid bat found in Lynn Haven

Bay County Health Department officials say avoid contact with raccoons, bats, bobcats, otters,...
Bay County Health Department officials say avoid contact with raccoons, bats, bobcats, otters, foxes, skunks, and coyotes.
By Jacquelyn Kisic
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An injured bat found in Lynn Haven has tested positive for rabies.

If you come into contact with an animal you believe is rabid, there are some things you can do.

• If your dog or cat fights with a wild animal, contact the Bay County Health Department immediately. The wild animal will need to be tested for rabies. Your pet may need to be quarantined.

• Avoid contact with raccoons, bats, bobcats, otters, foxes, skunks, and coyotes.

• Wear rubber gloves and protective eyewear when dressing/butchering wild animals to avoid exposure to rabies and other diseases.

• For general questions pertaining to stray animals or odd-acting wild animals, contact your area’s animal control department.

• For questions regarding the health of a pet, contact a veterinarian.

• Teach your children about rabies and to never touch a bat.

“Exposure to rabies can be fatal,” Administrator and Health Officer Sandon S. Speedling said. “It is important not to handle wild animals, to be aware of unusual acting animals, and to keep pets vaccinated against rabies.”

If you have skin contact with a bat or find a bat in your home, contact DOH-Bay immediately at 850-872-4455. For further information on rabies, go to the Florida Department of Health website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mugshot
Panama City woman faces charges after allegedly defrauding her workplace
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk
Panama City Police are searching for a missing teen from the Miami area who’s believed to be in...
Missing Miami teen believed to be in Panama City area
Public Works Director Craig Drake points to a buoy marking the distance from the shoreline...
Lake DeFuniak opening up for swimming for first time since 1964
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete

Latest News

All eyes are on Ida this weekend in the Gulf.
Thursday Evening Forecast
All eyes are on Ida this weekend in the Gulf.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Man found guilty of robbing a victim and attacking him with a knife in February 2019.
Bay County jury finds man guilty of robbery, aggravated battery
The state and parents suing over Florida's mask opt-out policy made their closing arguments...
Mask Trial Closing Arguments PKG