Rabid bat found in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An injured bat found in Lynn Haven has tested positive for rabies.

If you come into contact with an animal you believe is rabid, there are some things you can do.

• If your dog or cat fights with a wild animal, contact the Bay County Health Department immediately. The wild animal will need to be tested for rabies. Your pet may need to be quarantined.

• Avoid contact with raccoons, bats, bobcats, otters, foxes, skunks, and coyotes.

• Wear rubber gloves and protective eyewear when dressing/butchering wild animals to avoid exposure to rabies and other diseases.

• For general questions pertaining to stray animals or odd-acting wild animals, contact your area’s animal control department.

• For questions regarding the health of a pet, contact a veterinarian.

• Teach your children about rabies and to never touch a bat.

“Exposure to rabies can be fatal,” Administrator and Health Officer Sandon S. Speedling said. “It is important not to handle wild animals, to be aware of unusual acting animals, and to keep pets vaccinated against rabies.”

If you have skin contact with a bat or find a bat in your home, contact DOH-Bay immediately at 850-872-4455. For further information on rabies, go to the Florida Department of Health website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.