Rutherford students putting their tools of their trades to work

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Power drills, saws, and hammers are just a few of the tools students learn to use in the Construction Academy at Rutherford High School.

Construction students have been putting the tools of their trades to work, literally, by building 21 tiny libraries.

With the help of their teacher Jason Rodgers, students came up with a plan and made their creations come to life.

Whether it was baseball-themed, Dr. Seuss inspired, or fully equipped with a lazy Susan, these construction workers wanted to create the libraries to help better the community.

“Basically, making it where kids can have books in the neighborhood or anywhere that they need it,” Logan Greene, a third-year Construction Academy student, said. “Giving back to the community and helping kids have books. Some people don’t have a car to get to the library or things like that. Small little things like this can help a lot.”

These tiny libraries are free to the public on a first come first serve basis. All you need to do is call Rutherford to pick one up for your community.

