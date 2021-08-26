State Road 79 gets a new traffic signal

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new traffic light has been installed at the intersection of S.R. 79 and S.R. 388.

According to officials with the Florida Department of Transportation, the light is currently in flashing mode, but on Tuesday, August 31, the signal will be in working order with the standard green, red, and yellow lights.

FDOT wants to remind drivers that the current flashing yellow light means drivers should slow down and cross the intersection with caution. Drivers are also asked to pay attention to the speed limit while driving through the construction zone.

