Advertisement

State Road 79 gets a new traffic signal

A new traffic light is coming to Chipley.
A new traffic light is coming to Chipley.(KAIT)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new traffic light has been installed at the intersection of S.R. 79 and S.R. 388.

According to officials with the Florida Department of Transportation, the light is currently in flashing mode, but on Tuesday, August 31, the signal will be in working order with the standard green, red, and yellow lights.

FDOT wants to remind drivers that the current flashing yellow light means drivers should slow down and cross the intersection with caution. Drivers are also asked to pay attention to the speed limit while driving through the construction zone.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mugshot
Panama City woman faces charges after allegedly defrauding her workplace
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk
Public Works Director Craig Drake points to a buoy marking the distance from the shoreline...
Lake DeFuniak opening up for swimming for first time since 1964
Panama City Police are searching for a missing teen from the Miami area who’s believed to be in...
Missing Miami teen believed to be in Panama City area
The board voted three to two to make masks optional for all employees on district property...
BDS board members reverse mask mandate for employees

Latest News

The judge will rule on the mask optional requirement lawsuit on Friday.
Judge to rule on lawsuit challenging Florida mask optional requirement
Gag grouper fall season opens September 1st in the Gulf 4-County region
Gag grouper fall season opens next week
"If you feel different, you drive different. Drive high, get a DUI."
PCPD is participating in a national enforcement campaign ahead of Labor Day
mugshot
Okaloosa County man is charged with negligent manslaughter