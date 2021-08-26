Advertisement

There’s still time to pay it forward at Pineapple Willy’s

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some of the best food on the beach is going towards benefitting local charities this week.

From Monday, August 23rd, until Friday, August 27th, Pineapple Willy’s will be donating 100 percent of its profit from food sales to Beach Care Services, Panama City Beach Paws and Claws, and B.A.S.I.C. of Northwest Florida.

With many fundraising events being canceled over the past nearly two years, this week is huge for those organizations.

To hear more about how you can pay it forward, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

