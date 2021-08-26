LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teachers do so much for young people in the community to make sure they are always headed in the right direction. There are also some people behind the scenes that make success possible. This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Sandra Wolfrom.

Sandra is a counselor at Mosley High School and has counseled many Dolphin students for 20 years.

She says being a counselor at a high school is her favorite because she gets to help prepare students for going to college or stepping into their careers.

She went on to say finding out she won the Golden Apple Award was very heartwarming, among other emotions.

“Very shocked because you know our job, we don’t get a lot of thanks in,” Wolfrom said. “We’re more behind the scenes making the schedules, working with mental health issues, things like that. It was very shocking.”

Sandra began a career in counseling because she had a young daughter that was about to start school and felt like this would be beneficial for both of them. Congrats Sandra!

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.