Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are on the increase again
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we move into the weekend we are expecting to see rain chances increase over the panhandle. For tonight the showers will end w/lows in the mid 70s. On Friday we will see plenty of heat, sun, and humidity w/highs near 90 and feels like temps near 100. Rain chances will be near 50-60%. As Ida moves into the Gulf it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane. The forecast calls for the storm to move toward the Louisiana coast by later Sunday. Our area will be on the eastern side of the storm so we will see some impacts including periods of heavy rain, maybe some tornadoes, and rough surf. Keep in mind that shifts in the track can change those impacts for us so stay weather aware. The good news is the models have been very consistent in keeping it well west of NWFL. This weekend as a result of Ida we will see a more robust SE flow which will yield higher than normal rain chances. Expect 70% Saturday and 80% Sunday.

