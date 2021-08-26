Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quieter start on satellite and radar for a change this morning! We’ll have to wait till the late afternoon before we see some scattered, hit or miss, rain chances developing. So don’t put the umbrellas away just yet, we may need them today for the drive home from work or school.

Otherwise, it’s warm and humid with temperatures and dew points in the low to mid 70s. There’s some fog developing across the Wiregrass as well, and could be patchy or dense in spots. Once the sun rises and we start warming temperatures, any fog will disperse quickly.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine out the door this morning and through the midday. That will bring back the hot temperatures with highs pushing back into the low 90s and feels like temperatures in the low triple digits.

We don’t have as much rain in the forecast today as days prior thanks to the frontal boundary, that was in place, now washed out. We’re back to a summery day time heating or sea breeze hit or miss storm after about 3pm today and the chance of rain lasting into the early evening.

Attention for the end of the week and weekend turn solely toward the Tropics with Ida likely to develop in the Caribbean over the next day or so. This storm system has yet to form, so the exact track is uncertain. But the general idea for Ida will be to reach the Gulf by Saturday with northwesterly movement perhaps toward the North Central Gulf or Northwestern Gulf near Louisiana or Texas. Landfall with this system may be as soon as Sunday night or Monday, and there’s potential for it to develop quickly. A hurricane cannot be ruled out, and in fact looks likely with warm waters and little to slow development.

Again the track of the storm is highly uncertain right now, and we need to watch closely over the next couple days as the storm starts to take shape for a better idea on where it may head over the weekend. Our rain chances for the weekend and next week lie heavily upon where this system goes.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a late day hit or miss storm possible. Highs top out in the low 90s with a heat index around 100-105°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us in summery mode for at least one more day before attention turns toward the Tropics and the potential for Ida to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

