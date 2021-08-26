Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we move through the night tonight we will see lows in the low to mid 70s under mostly clear skies. You might notice a slight drop in the mugginess. On Thursday it will be hot and again a touch less humid. Feels like temps will be <100. Air temps will be hot... near 90. Rain chances will be small... 20-30%. As we head into Friday thru the weekend we will be watching a disturbance move into the Gulf that will help bring a surge of moisture into our area. That will likely mean better rain chances, but it will not be a washout. For now the tropical disturbance looks like more of a threat to LA/TX, but it is far too early to say that for sure and here in NWFL we need to watch it carefully and be prepared just in case.

