Deer Point Lake Tide Gates Open

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deer Point Lake has received 200% of its annual rainfall in the last few months. Prior to Tropical Storm Fred, the tide gates were drawn down to mitigate the anticipated high-water levels. Due to the excessive rainfall over the last few weeks in combination with the heavy rainfall forecast for our area over the next several days, the tide gates have remained opened.

“There is no flood control mechanism at the dam, but we do have tide gates. The purpose of the tide gates is to prevent during high tide, salt water intrusion into the fresh water side of the damn where we get our drinking water. However, when we do have big rain events or tropical weather, we have the ability to open up those tide gates to release water coming down from the watershed,” PIO of Bay County, Valerie Sale said.

Valerie said that the tide gates will remain open for the foreseeable future due to the rainfall forecast over the next several days. The area is expected to see 2-5 inches of rain through the next week. For every 1 inch of rain that falls, 80 billion gallons of water have to go through the dam. 2-5 inches of rainfall can add up to 160 – 400 billion gallons of water that would need to pass through.

She said that the reservoir will be kept as low as it possibly can be in advance of the rain that’s on the way. If you want to track the levels at home. You can follow the link below.

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=tae&gage=DPLF1

For residents nearby and in low lying areas, sand has been laid out and available for bagging on the northwest side of the dam off of County Road 2321, as well as Pete Edwards Park in Panama City Beach at 7300 McElvey Road. You have to bring your own shovels and bags. These items can be purchased at any local hardware or home improvement store.

