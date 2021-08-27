DeFuniak Springs man indicted for child exploitation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged participation in a nationwide child exploitation enterprise.

According to the indictment, Michael J. McClure, 43, was allegedly part of an ongoing child exploitation operation to produce, distribute, receive, and possess child pornography. This activity reportedly took place on Kik Messenger, which is a mobile app. McClure is also charged with the production of child pornography as well as its distribution, receipt, and possession.

If convicted, McClure faces anywhere from 20 years to life in prison.

Officials said McClure will be in federal court in Pensacola on Tuesday, August 31, before the United States Magistrate Judge Hope T. Cannon.

The Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Jason R. Coody, clarifies an indictment is merely an allegation by a grand jury that a defendant has committed a violation of federal criminal law and is not evidence of guilt.

All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

