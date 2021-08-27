Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs man indicted for child exploitation

Michael J. McClure, of DeFuniak Springs, is facing a federal indictment for his alleged...
Michael J. McClure, of DeFuniak Springs, is facing a federal indictment for his alleged involvement in a nationwide child exploitation operation.(U.S. Department of Justice)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged participation in a nationwide child exploitation enterprise.

According to the indictment, Michael J. McClure, 43, was allegedly part of an ongoing child exploitation operation to produce, distribute, receive, and possess child pornography. This activity reportedly took place on Kik Messenger, which is a mobile app. McClure is also charged with the production of child pornography as well as its distribution, receipt, and possession.

If convicted, McClure faces anywhere from 20 years to life in prison.

Officials said McClure will be in federal court in Pensacola on Tuesday, August 31, before the United States Magistrate Judge Hope T. Cannon.

The Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Jason R. Coody, clarifies an indictment is merely an allegation by a grand jury that a defendant has committed a violation of federal criminal law and is not evidence of guilt.

All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NewsChannel 7 viewer Marvin Miller captured a video of a high-speed pursuit on Highway 231 in...
High-speed pursuit on highway 231
mugshot
Panama City woman faces charges after allegedly defrauding her workplace
Panama City Police are searching for a missing teen from the Miami area who’s believed to be in...
Missing Miami teen believed to be in Panama City area
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead

Latest News

A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
Mike Steele was the main speaker at the event and came to teach his "OoRah" method of leadership.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office hosts Leadership Summit
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office announced Friday a Fort Walton Beach area man has been...
Fort Walton Beach man charged with second degree murder
He spoke about his conservation badge Friday morning.
Local Cub Scout Pack gearing up for recruiting event