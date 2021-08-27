Advertisement

Excessive flooding causing problems in Washington County

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Washington County residents are tired of having to go through large amounts of water to leave their homes. Flooding in the county has been an issue for a while, but Tropical Storm Fred recently brought underlying problems to the surface.

“It’s [flooding] so bad, that you have residents that are riding through water that’s halfway up a four-wheel drive truck to try to get out of their neighborhood,” Washington County Resident Stacy Fendley said.

Some roads in Washington County have areas that are completely underwater, and others are even washed out. Residents say they’ve reached out for help, but haven’t heard any response from the county.

However, officials say there is no quick fix for all of the road issues. “We just kind of have to wait for the waters to recede to even get in there and see what we’ve got,” Public Safety Director Lynne Abel said. “We’re looking at solutions but it’s kind of a slow go.”

Officials don’t know when the road repairs will be complete, but until then, the residents have banded together to help each other.

