Advertisement

Fort Walton Beach man charged with second degree murder

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office announced Friday a Fort Walton Beach area man has been...
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office announced Friday a Fort Walton Beach area man has been charged with second degree murder for a shooting death that occurred last Fall.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday a Fort Walton Beach area man has been charged with second-degree murder for a shooting death that occurred last Fall.

Tavares Gainer, 39, has been charged for shooting Deshaun Frazier in a mobile home near Mary Esther on November 20, 2020.

Investigators said they were told Frazier often had large amounts of cash, along with a large amount of narcotics that went missing.

Officials said Gainer became a suspect and they were aware he was in the area of the shooting around the same time.

In a sworn interview, an unnamed source told officials Gainer shot Frazier in the head. Officials confirmed Frazier died from a gunshot wound to the head.

They said this investigation is still active and ongoing, with the potential for additional arrests.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NewsChannel 7 viewer Marvin Miller captured a video of a high-speed pursuit on Highway 231 in...
High-speed pursuit on highway 231
mugshot
Panama City woman faces charges after allegedly defrauding her workplace
Panama City Police are searching for a missing teen from the Miami area who’s believed to be in...
Missing Miami teen believed to be in Panama City area
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete
Fire
One person dead after house fire

Latest News

A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
He spoke about his conservation badge Friday morning.
Local Cub Scout Pack gearing up for recruiting event
Visit Panama City Beach's Lacee Rudd said the Ironman race is an event they're always excited...
IRONMAN coming back to Panama City Beach in 2022
An annual Cub Scout recruiting event is happening this weekend.
Annual Cub Scout Recruiting Event