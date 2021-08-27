Fort Walton Beach man charged with second degree murder

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday a Fort Walton Beach area man has been charged with second-degree murder for a shooting death that occurred last Fall.

Tavares Gainer, 39, has been charged for shooting Deshaun Frazier in a mobile home near Mary Esther on November 20, 2020.

Investigators said they were told Frazier often had large amounts of cash, along with a large amount of narcotics that went missing.

Officials said Gainer became a suspect and they were aware he was in the area of the shooting around the same time.

In a sworn interview, an unnamed source told officials Gainer shot Frazier in the head. Officials confirmed Frazier died from a gunshot wound to the head.

They said this investigation is still active and ongoing, with the potential for additional arrests.

