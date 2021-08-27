Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a few storms off shore casting a few clouds across our skies this morning. I don’t have much of a rain concern until the midday and afternoon today. However, storms will be scattered, and few and far between compared to earlier days this week.

Temperatures this morning are warm and humid in the mid 70s. A bit of cloud cover hanging around today will help keep us from getting overly hot. Highs today top out in the upper 80s near 90.

Once we get enough daytime heating we’ll see some scattered storms develop. They’ll be very much hit or miss, and won’t last you much more than 30min to an hour if you happen to catch one.

Rain chances will go up over the weekend as we watch Tropical Storm Ida strengthen out of the Caribbean and into the Southern Gulf tonight into tomorrow morning. Most of the rain chances from Ida hold off until Sunday. But we may start to get some showers moving in by Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Our effects from Ida are likely to be minimal, with the greatest threat in potential for days of heavy rains and rip currents. As Ida strengthens in the Gulf over the weekend, heading for Louisiana, the heaviest rain bands will get started on Sunday and they may not quit until the end of Tuesday or early Wednesday morning. Ida will move through Louisiana and then make a turn right toward the Mid-Atlantic states dragging a consistent band of heavy rains over the Northern Gulf Coast as it does so. We could add a solid 2-5″ on top of an already saturated soil during that time frame. That could lead toward some serious flooding concerns by next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with a scattered rain chance in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the upper 80s near 90°. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances increasing over the weekend, picking up a bit Saturday afternoon and becoming likely by Sunday.

