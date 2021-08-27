FSU PC and Bay Town Trolley partner to offer free rides for students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the first time ever, Florida State University Panama City and the Bay Town Trolley have a special partnership this semester.

Transportation woes are something every college student can relate to. From parking on campus to navigating a new city, it’s not easy making a new place “home.”

“We didn’t want transportation to be a barrier for our students,” Associate Dean Irvin Clark said.

For students at Florida State University Panama City, a new partnership created with the Bay Town Trolley helps just that.

“How convenient where you can just walk the length of a football field, show your ID card and go anywhere in Bay County where the trolleys go,” said Clark.

The Bay Town Trolley can take students on nine routes all over the county, with two bus stops at the campus.

“You can go to Pier Park, Lynn Haven, 23rd Street, get where you need to be,” student government Vice President Tyler Tice said.

We’re told this partnership is also good so students don’t have to bring their cars, which means fewer cars on the road, which leads to a better carob footprint for our area.

“There are over 900 students being registered for the semester and that we hoped as many of them as possible would take advantage of utilizing the system,” Bay County Transit Coordinator Gene Keen said.

They expect about 100 students a month to utilize the system.

While the students ride free, that doesn’t come without a price.

“It’s an agreement that the fee is being paid from funding from our student government council and our dean’s office,” Clark said.

A fee they say is worth it.

Part of the FSU Panama City promise is that FSU will always be your home.

“Part of that is making sure you’re comfortable going to and from home, so having free public transportation makes sure commuters and new residents alike are able to get where they need to go and make FSU feel even more like home,” Tice said.

A home they want you to safely navigate around.

