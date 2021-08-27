PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you drove on Highway 231 earlier Thursday you might’ve been in for quite the surprise.

NewsChannel 7 viewer Marvin Miller captured a video of a high-speed pursuit on Highway 231 in Panama City.

In the video, you can see a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy putting out spikes to stop the suspect.

Florida Highway Patrol PIO Jason King tells us the sheriff’s office requested them. King says the suspect was wanted for a felony warrant.

The sheriff’s office was able to end the pursuit near Baldwin Road.

The suspect was arrested.

