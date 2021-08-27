Advertisement

IRONMAN coming back to Panama City Beach in 2022

Visit Panama City Beach's Lacee Rudd said the Ironman race is an event they're always excited...
Visit Panama City Beach's Lacee Rudd said the Ironman race is an event they're always excited to host.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - IRONMAN is coming back to Panama City Beach in 2022.

According to organizers, the Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast is scheduled for May 7, 2022. This is the first event of the IRONMAN North American TriClub Championship Series scheduled for next year.

Organizers say in 2012, the IRONMAN TriClub Program was designed to help triathlon clubs around the world drive membership, building community, provide networking opportunities, and create a sense of friendly competition. Throughout the year, clubs earn points every time their athlete crosses an IRONMAN or IRONMAN 70.3 finish line. The club with the most points by the end of the calendar year receives the title of IRONMAN TriClub World Champion.

The event in Panama City Beach includes a swim in the Gulf of Mexico, a nontechnical bike ride through Florida’s pines, and a run course through Panama City Beach.

