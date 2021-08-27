Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office hosts Leadership Summit

Mike Steele was the main speaker at the event and came to teach his "OoRah" method of leadership.(WJHG/WECP)
Mike Steele was the main speaker at the event and came to teach his "OoRah" method of leadership.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) knows how important good leadership is. That’s why they wanted to help host a Leadership Summit in Marianna for Law Enforcement in surrounding areas.

Friday, the Leadership Summit was held at Evangel Church, and various agencies from the area were represented. The class focused on helping those in leadership positions become even better leaders.

The main speaker, Mike Steele, is a former Law Enforcement Officer and Marine. His main focus was to inspire people to be the best they can be.

“The goal for me is that people will always wake up and they’ll think about what they need to do to reinvent themselves every day,” Steele said. “Family, faith, fitness, just leadership, all throughout.”

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield also understands what it takes to be a leader and the importance of training.

“Our mission at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is to achieve excellence through integrity, accountability, and professionalism,” Edenfield said. “To be able to do that, being well trained is a part of it. This is a class today to prepare our leaders to be leaders.”

The event was free to Law Enforcement and began at 8:30 a.m. in Marianna and continued through lunch.

