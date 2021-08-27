Local Cub Scout Pack gearing up for recruiting event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cub Scout Pack 317 is hosting a recruiting event this weekend for boys and girls in Panama City Beach.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 28th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gulf Beach Baptist Church off of Hutchison Boulevard (also known as Middle Beach).

The outdoor area will be filled with archery, local law enforcement, and a special helicopter visit from Beach Mosquito Control District.

The cost is $10, but if your child decides to join Cub Scouts, that payment will go towards Cub Scout fees.

For more information on the recruiting event or all the Cub Scouts offer, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

