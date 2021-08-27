Advertisement

More Walton County students taking advantage of free food services.

School food
School food(KFYR)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Because of the pandemic Walton County School District received some federal funding allowing all students to get free breakfast and lunch.

Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Hawthorne tells us district officials have seen an increase in food services as more families are taking advantage of this opportunity.

Hawthorne says the district is happy to provide it for the students.

“When we have families that do get sick and they may be out of work for two weeks or have a sick child it may not be something they can bounce back from. Providing free breakfast and lunch is something a lot of families really take advantage of. And we are so glad to offer that to our families,” Hawthorne said.

The district has also received federal money to hire extra custodians to clean as well as proper materials for students like masks and cleaning supplies. Another way to ensure everyone stays healthy and safe.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mugshot
Panama City woman faces charges after allegedly defrauding her workplace
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk
Panama City Police are searching for a missing teen from the Miami area who’s believed to be in...
Missing Miami teen believed to be in Panama City area
Public Works Director Craig Drake points to a buoy marking the distance from the shoreline...
Lake DeFuniak opening up for swimming for first time since 1964
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete

Latest News

Walton County Schools
Walton County School District COVID-19 update
Panama City Beach city leaders are looking at ways to make Front Beach Road safer for both...
Panama City Beach looks to put in more medians on Front Beach Road
Changes to the city’s Stormwater Assessment for the 2022 fiscal year were up for approval and...
Panama City Beach raises Stormwater Assessment price
A handful of residents stood up at Thursday’s Panama City Beach council meeting, begging city...
PCB City Leaders say the Aquatic Center will remain open year-round