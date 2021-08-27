More Walton County students taking advantage of free food services.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Because of the pandemic Walton County School District received some federal funding allowing all students to get free breakfast and lunch.

Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Hawthorne tells us district officials have seen an increase in food services as more families are taking advantage of this opportunity.

Hawthorne says the district is happy to provide it for the students.

“When we have families that do get sick and they may be out of work for two weeks or have a sick child it may not be something they can bounce back from. Providing free breakfast and lunch is something a lot of families really take advantage of. And we are so glad to offer that to our families,” Hawthorne said.

The district has also received federal money to hire extra custodians to clean as well as proper materials for students like masks and cleaning supplies. Another way to ensure everyone stays healthy and safe.

