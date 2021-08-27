Panama City Beach looks to put in more medians on Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach city leaders are looking at ways to make Front Beach Road safer for both pedestrians and motorists. Council members have been talking about putting in more medians on the West end.

At Thursday’s council meeting, a handful of residents stood up and spoke about their concerns. Some business owners said they were worried people wouldn’t be as likely to go to their shop or restaurant if they had to make a U-turn to get there. Others agreed with the city, saying these medians would be helpful when it comes to getting around the beach.

“This is a place for pedestrians to cross so they have somewhere to go in-between lanes of traffic. So, just a ton of asphalt makes it more dangerous for a pedestrian. So, if somebody goes from one side of the road, they can do to a median at least to take a break, and then get to the other side,” Mayor Mark Sheldon said.

City officials said they will continue to talk about the idea and hope to have a decision within the next few months.

