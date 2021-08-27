Advertisement

PCB City Leaders say the Aquatic Center will remain open year-round

By Katie Bente
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A handful of residents stood up at Thursday’s Panama City Beach council meeting, begging city leaders to keep their pool open.

The Aquatic Center in Frank Brown Park makes a splash all year round. Thousands of locals and visitors take advantage of the Olympic-sized pool every single year.

At this month’s budget meeting, council members talked about possibly closing the pool seasonally to save money. But Mayor Mark Sheldon says they do not plan on doing that.

“But at the same time, every one of those folks you talk to says this is the regional pool, this is the regional pool. I’d love to see some support from the other parts of the region to offset the fees Panama City Beach is incurring for the whole entire region,” Mayor Sheldon said.

City leaders say they know how important this facility is for the community and will continue to look at other ways to budget.

